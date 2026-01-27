Jimmy Kimmel slams ‘mask-wearing goons’ in emotional ICE monologue
- Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue on Monday night, discussing the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.
- Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, just three weeks after the same agency fatally shot Renee Good in the same city.
- Kimmel heavily criticised ICE's actions, describing them as 'poorly trained, shamefully led, mask-wearing goons' and questioning their justification for the shootings.
- He highlighted that Pretti, who had a license to carry a gun, had his weapon taken by agents before being shot 10 times, despite federal claims from President Donald Trump's administration that he intended to attack them without evidence he drew his weapon.
- Stephen Colbert also condemned the Department of Homeland Security's characterisation of the incident, stating agents 'executed him in the streets' and warning against antagonising nurses.