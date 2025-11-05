Jimmy Kimmel holds food drive to help those affected by SNAP cuts
- Jimmy Kimmel has launched a food drive in Los Angeles to assist individuals impacted by the government shutdown and the administration's threats to withhold SNAP food benefits.
- The ongoing government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, has created uncertainty for millions of Americans who depend on food stamps.
- Named THE JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE BIG, BEAUTIFUL FOOD BANK, the initiative is collecting donations in Los Angeles, for the LA Food Bank and St Joseph Center.
- The administration has stated that SNAP benefits will only be provided if the government reopens, and has also suggested enrollees may receive only half their usual allowance.
- Kimmel, a vocal critic of the administration, is seeking donations of essential items such as low-sodium soups, tinned fish, nut butters and various hygiene products.