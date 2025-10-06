Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rivals stars remember ‘extraordinary’ Jilly Cooper while filming new series

Jilly Cooper makes cameo appearance in Rivals
  • Celebrated British author Jilly Cooper, known for her “risque” fiction and the Rutshire Chronicles, died on Sunday, 5 October at the age of 88 following a fall.
  • The cast and crew of the Disney+ adaptation of her best-selling novel Rivals remembered her as an “extraordinary woman” and a “literary legend”.
  • Actors Rufus Jones and Alex Hassell, who portray Paul Stratton and Rupert Campbell-Black, expressed their profound sadness and gratitude for having known Cooper, with Hassell noting her support for his characterisation.
  • Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, Gary Lamont, and Victoria Smurfit also shared heartfelt tributes, praising Cooper's warmth, kindness, and “naughty twinkle”.
  • Showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins described working with Cooper as an “incredible honour” and a “bloody marvellous” experience, confirming a public service of thanksgiving will be held for her.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in