Jill Zarin responds after being axed for Super Bowl criticism: ‘People make mistakes’

Reality Star Hit With Big Consequences After Bad Bunny Rant
  • Jill Zarin, a former Real Housewives of New York City star, has been removed from a new E! spin-off series, The Golden Life.
  • Her removal follows controversial comments she made about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, which she described as “the worst halftime show ever”.
  • Zarin's since-deleted rant claimed there were 'literally no white people' in the performance and that the dancing was “inappropriate”, also stating she did not speak Spanish.
  • Producers of The Golden Life confirmed Zarin's departure, stating the show would proceed without her “in light of recent public comments”.
  • Zarin responded to her axing by saying producers “didn't even give me a chance” and that “people make mistakes”.
