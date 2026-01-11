Jesy Nelson shares video of baby daughter after twins diagnosed with heartbreaking condition
- Singer Jesy Nelson shared a video of one of her baby daughters after revealing her twins have been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.
- Her daughters have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a condition that may prevent them from ever walking.
- The video, shared on Saturday, showed one of her daughters with a feeding tube in her nose.
- Nelson previously discussed the diagnosis and the challenging nature of the condition during an interview on This Morning.
- She also revealed she has been trained to insert a feeding tube for her daughters due to the rapid progression of the illness.