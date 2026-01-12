Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to know about Jessie Buckley as she scoops Golden Globe

Jessie Buckley thanks crew member for soup in Golden Globes speech
  • Irish star Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes.
  • She received the award for her role as Agnes Hathaway in the big-screen adaptation of Hamnet. The film is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s book and also won Best Motion Picture Drama.
  • Buckley began her career on the BBC TV talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008.
  • Buckley, 36, is married to Freddie, a mental health worker, whose identity is kept out of the limelight due to the nature of his work.
  • They welcomed their daughter in 2025. Buckley has spoken about balancing her growing fame with family life, including caring for her young child.

