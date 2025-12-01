Actor who played cop on TV is now training to become one
- Actor Jerry O'Donnell, 65, known for portraying police officers in numerous TV series, including Bosch and NYPD Blue, is training to become a real-life law enforcement agent.
- He is currently undergoing Basic Law Enforcement Training with the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina, with his state test scheduled for January and a potential swearing-in in March.
- O'Donnell, who previously served in the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was inspired to join the force after Hurricane Helene impacted western North Carolina.
- Despite the physical demands of the training, O'Donnell expressed a strong sense of purpose and a desire to be 'of service' rather than settling into retirement.
- An Asheville police spokesperson indicated that O'Donnell is likely the oldest cadet the department has ever had in its 150-year history.