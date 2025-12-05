Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

American actor and playwright Jeremy O Harris arrested in Japan

Jeremy O Harris was arrested in Japan last month
Jeremy O Harris was arrested in Japan last month (Getty Images)
  • American actor and playwright Jeremy O Harris was detained at Naha airport in Okinawa, Japan last month.
  • Customs officials allegedly discovered 0.78 grams of a crystal substance containing MDMA in his tote bag on 16 November.
  • Harris was arrested under Japan’s Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act, with a criminal complaint subsequently submitted to local prosecutors.
  • Police in Tomigusuku city confirmed Harris is still being held, though details regarding his legal counsel or acknowledgement of the accusations remain unknown.
  • Japan maintains some of the strictest drug regulations among developed nations, with severe penalties for possession or smuggling of even minor quantities of banned substances.
