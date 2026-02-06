Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Jeremy Clarkson weighs in on new grand tour presenters with cheeky jab at former hosts

Jeremy Clarkson announces new Grand Tour hosts
  • Jeremy Clarkson has commented on the new presenters for The Grand Tour, following his exit from the show.
  • In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, 5 February, he humorously reviewed CVs for potential replacements for himself, James May and Richard Hammond.
  • Clarkson jokingly dismissed some candidates, including a playful dig at May.
  • He gave his approval to James Engelsman, Thomas Holland,and Francis Bourgeois, identifying the latter as the “train man from the internet.”
  • The Prime Video series is set to return later this year.
In full

