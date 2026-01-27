Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend lifts lid on romance: ‘It took a long time’

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend 'blushes' as he reveals sweet story of how the pair met
  • Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, health and wellness expert Jim Curtis, discussed their relationship on the Today show on Monday, 26 January.
  • Curtis admitted to blushing when speaking about the actor, with host Craig Melvin joking about his reaction.
  • He revealed that the couple were introduced by mutual friends, but their romantic connection was not immediate.
  • Curtis stated that they chatted for a significant period before becoming close.
  • The couple has now been together for almost a year.
