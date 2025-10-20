Jennifer Aniston once asked NBC president for washer and dryer after Friends success
- Jennifer Aniston revealed she requested a washer and dryer from NBC's then-president, Warren Littlefield, after the success of Friends
- She was inspired to ask for practical items after hearing other actors received expensive 'treats' or gifts upon being hired for shows.
- Littlefield reportedly noted her request on a napkin and fulfilled his promise to provide the appliances.
- Aniston also recounted her persistence in securing the role of Rachel Green in Friends after numerous failed television pilots.
- She recently reflected on her time on the beloved sitcom, describing it as 'pure joy' and a formative experience that shaped who she is.