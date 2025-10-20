Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston once asked NBC president for washer and dryer after Friends success

Jennifer Aniston gives out life advice
  • Jennifer Aniston revealed she requested a washer and dryer from NBC's then-president, Warren Littlefield, after the success of Friends
  • She was inspired to ask for practical items after hearing other actors received expensive 'treats' or gifts upon being hired for shows.
  • Littlefield reportedly noted her request on a napkin and fulfilled his promise to provide the appliances.
  • Aniston also recounted her persistence in securing the role of Rachel Green in Friends after numerous failed television pilots.
  • She recently reflected on her time on the beloved sitcom, describing it as 'pure joy' and a formative experience that shaped who she is.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in