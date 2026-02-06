Grammy winner donates award to Nashville jail
- Country singer Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, won three Grammy Awards at the recent ceremony.
- His accolades included Best Country Album for “Beautifully Broken”, Best Country/Duo Group Performance for 'Amen', and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance for “Hard Fought Hallelujah”.
- Jelly Roll revealed plans to donate one of his Grammy trophies to a local jail in Nashville, Tennessee.
- This decision stems from his own past, having faced numerous arrests and felony charges, which he hopes will inspire inmates.
- During his acceptance speech, he shared his journey of overcoming a “broken” past, attributing his transformation to a bible and music he encountered whilst incarcerated.
