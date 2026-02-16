Jay Manuel says he wanted to leave ‘toxic’ America’s Next Top Model
- Jay Manuel, the long-serving creative director for America's Next Top Model, claims host Tyra Banks 'iced him out' after he expressed a desire to leave the show.
- Manuel stated he wanted to depart the programme due to its 'toxic culture' which was 'chipping away at his soul', a revelation made in the new Netflix series 'Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model'.
- After Manuel emailed Banks about his intention to leave, she responded with 'I am disappointed', and subsequent direct communication between them ceased.
- He described the working environment with Banks afterwards as 'psychological torture' but felt compelled to stay for 18 seasons, fearing he would be blacklisted in the industry.
- Manuel, along with other judges, was eventually dropped from the show in 2012, and he claims they were not afforded the grace of a joint press release, instead learning of their departure through news outlets.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks