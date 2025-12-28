Inside Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s first Christmas with newborn son
- Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have celebrated their first Christmas with their newborn baby, Ziggy.
- The couple welcomed Ziggy, their first child, earlier in December.
- Laing shared footage on Instagram, showing Habboo kissing Ziggy and their lavish Christmas decorations.
- The pair initially met as friends on the Channel 4 reality series Made in Chelsea.
- Their romance developed on the show, culminating in their marriage in Spain in 2023.