James Van Der Beek fundraiser hits $1m mark for actor’s family
- Actor James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48 following a prolonged battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he first disclosed in November 2024.
- His wife, Kimberly, has appealed for donations to a GoFundMe campaign set up by friends to support their family.
- The fundraiser aims to alleviate the significant financial strain caused by Van Der Beek's extensive medical treatment for cancer.
- The GoFundMe quickly surpassed its initial goal, raising over $1 million to cover essential living expenses, bills, and the children's education.
- Tributes from fans and fellow actors, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chad Michael Murray, have poured in following the news of his death.
