James Van Der Beek reflected on ‘new beginnings’ in final video before his death
- James Van Der Beek, the star of Dawson's Creek, shared a video reflecting on new beginnings just weeks before his death at age 48.
- His wife, Kimberly, said he "passed peacefully" and faced his final days with "courage, faith, and grace” in a statement confirming his death Wednesday.
- Van Der Beek shared his final social media video on January 15.
- He was reflecting on New Year's resolutions, expressing his intention to spend early 2026 "recovering and resting" before focusing on goals in the spring.
- Van Der Beek was battling cancer before he died and he leaves behind six children.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks