Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

James Ransone remembered for heroically saving woman from sexual assault

A woman reveals James Ransone saved her from sexual assault
  • James Ransone, the actor best known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire, died by suicide last week at the age of 46.
  • Following his death, a woman by the name of Molly Watts shared an account of Ransone heroically saving her from a sexual assault years ago in New York City.
  • Watts recounted how Ransone intervened when she was attacked, scaring off her assailant, who was subsequently identified as a repeat sexual offender.
  • She expressed profound gratitude for his actions, stating that he saved her life and allowed her to live the life she has today.
  • Ransone had previously spoken publicly about being sexually abused as a child, with Watts suggesting his life was haunted by such experiences.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in