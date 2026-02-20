James Gandolfini struggled with The Sopranos ‘relentless’ violence, say co-stars
- James Gandolfini found his iconic role as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos deeply challenging due to the relentless violence and anger required, according to co-star Steve Schirripa.
- Schirripa, who played mobster Bobby Bacala, revealed that the demanding 16-hour, five-day-a-week schedule, which involved portraying constant anger and violence, began to take a significant toll on Gandolfini, particularly in the show's later years.
- Despite the role's difficulties, Schirripa described Gandolfini, who died aged 51 in 2013, as a good, generous man who cared deeply about people, and highlighted the close, family-like bond among the cast.
- Schirripa praised The Sopranos' writing for its brilliant blend of humour, sadness, and extreme violence, arguing it transcended a typical mob show to explore deeper themes like capitalism and family.
- He asserted that the show's enduring relevance stems from its honest and realistic portrayal of its characters as 'bad people' and sociopaths, which he believes will ensure it remains watched for decades to come.
