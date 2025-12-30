Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

James Cameron comes to defence of ex-wife following criticism

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE | Official Trailer
  • James Cameron has publicly defended the divisive ending of his ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix film, A House of Dynamite.
  • Some viewers criticised the film's conclusion for its ambiguity, as it does not reveal the president's decision regarding a nuclear missile or its impact.
  • Cameron stated he "utterly defends" the ending, comparing its unresolved nature to the classic short story The Lady or the Tiger? by Frank R Stockton
  • He explained that the film's core message is that there is "no good outcome" once a nuclear missile is launched, underscoring the inherent danger of such weapons.
  • Cameron highlighted that the American system places the power to launch a nuclear strike in the hands of one person, urging voters to consider this responsibility.
