James Cameron comes to defence of ex-wife following criticism
- James Cameron has publicly defended the divisive ending of his ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix film, A House of Dynamite.
- Some viewers criticised the film's conclusion for its ambiguity, as it does not reveal the president's decision regarding a nuclear missile or its impact.
- Cameron stated he "utterly defends" the ending, comparing its unresolved nature to the classic short story The Lady or the Tiger? by Frank R Stockton
- He explained that the film's core message is that there is "no good outcome" once a nuclear missile is launched, underscoring the inherent danger of such weapons.
- Cameron highlighted that the American system places the power to launch a nuclear strike in the hands of one person, urging voters to consider this responsibility.