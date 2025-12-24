James Cameron slams comedian’s ‘ignorant’ joke about his failed marriage
- James Cameron criticised Amy Poehler's 2013 Golden Globes joke about him as "ignorant" and having gone "too far".
- Poehler's joke, made when Cameron's ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow was nominated for Zero Dark Thirty, alluded to Cameron's demanding reputation.
- Cameron expressed disappointment that Hollywood peers found the joke funny, suggesting it showed a misunderstanding of him.
- The director acknowledged his past reputation for being a perfectionist but stated his character has "evolved" and such behaviour is no longer acceptable.
- Cameron also recalled his concern that the focus on his marriage to Bigelow during their 2009 Oscar nominations might detract from her filmmaking credibility.