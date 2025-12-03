Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How a legendary James Bond car was brought back from the dead – and is now worth £1million

The James Bond-style Aston Martin DB5
The James Bond-style Aston Martin DB5
  • A dilapidated Aston Martin DB5, bought for just £900 in 1973 by Welshman John Williams, has been meticulously restored.
  • Mr Williams used the iconic James Bond-style sports car for four years before mothballing it on his driveway in 1977, where it subsequently deteriorated.
  • The restoration, a long-held ambition for Mr Williams, commenced in late 2022 at Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell.
  • After more than 2,500 hours of dedicated work, the car has been returned to its pristine condition, much to Mr Williams's immense satisfaction.
  • Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works, estimates the car's current market value to be up to £1 million, citing its specification and provenance.
