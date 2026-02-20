Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ mother unveils London project honouring his legacy

Brenda Edwards cries as she visits Chelsea FC on late son Jamal's 34th birthday
  • Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards has opened a new community hub in west London, marking four years since the death of her son, pioneering DJ and music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards.
  • The Self Belief Creative Community Hub, launched by the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, aims to empower young people and continue Jamal's legacy.
  • Located on the Acton housing estate where Jamal grew up, the hub offers facilities such as music and podcast studios, co-working spaces, and a subsidised kitchen.
  • It will host programmes focused on creativity, wellbeing, life skills, and employability, reflecting Jamal's vision to help young people and unite communities.
  • Brenda Edwards described the project as "absolutely pivotal" in navigating her grief, fulfilling her son's wishes outlined in a letter he left her.
