Jada Pinkett Smith hit with lawsuit as Will Smith’s friend claims threats and intimidation
- Bilaal Salaam is suing Jada Pinkett Smith for $3 million in damages, alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress.
- Salaam, described as a long-time friend of Will Smith, claims Pinkett Smith threatened him with physical violence in September 2021 if he continued discussing her personal business.
- He alleges Pinkett Smith, accompanied by her entourage, demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement and that her team continued issuing threats as he left.
- Salaam claims a 'retaliatory campaign' was launched against him after he refused to assist with 'crisis management' following the 2022 Academy Awards incident involving Chris Rock.
- He further alleges that Pinkett Smith's public statement about pursuing legal action against him was false and malicious, causing him financial loss, reputational harm, and health issues.