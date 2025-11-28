Jack Osbourne: My grandfather pulled guns on people
- Jack Osbourne, 40, shared anecdotes about his late grandfather, Don Arden, during his appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.
- Arden, a music manager and Sharon Osbourne's father, was known for his aggressive tactics, including 'pulling guns on people'.
- Osbourne recounted how his grandfather would reportedly dangle bands out of windows to coerce them into signing contracts.
- He explained that Arden and his mother, Sharon, had a significant falling out after she took over managing his father, Ozzy Osbourne.
- The Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, who was Jack's father, passed away earlier this year.