The Masked Singer star shares family’s sweet reaction to unmasking
- Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke was unmasked as the Arctic Fox on The Masked Singer on Saturday, 24 January.
- Du Beke shared a video capturing his children, George and Henrietta, reacting with surprise to his reveal.
- He commented that keeping his appearance a secret, including rehearsals and songs, was challenging but worthwhile for his family's reaction.
- The judging panel, comprising Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama, and Jonathan Ross, were also visibly shocked by his identity.
- Jonathan Ross specifically complimented Du Beke on his “good” singing voice during the unmasking.