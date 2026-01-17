Loose Women star concerned about ‘bills to pay’ after ITV cuts
- Coleen Nolan has voiced concerns about her ability to pay bills following ITV's recent cuts to daytime television programming.
- The Loose Women panellist, 60, described the changes as “sad” during an appearance on the Not My Bagg podcast.
- ITV has axed the live audience for Loose Women and reduced its annual broadcast schedule from 52 weeks to 30 weeks.
- Nolan said that the show will now only air during school term times, with all holidays being off.
- She highlighted the financial impact of these changes, noting that while time off is appealing, she still has financial obligations.