Acclaimed The Wire actor dies at 71 after short illness

The Indiana-born actor was also acclaimed for his work in Veep, Chappelle’s Show, Law & Order and several Spike Lee movies.
The Indiana-born actor was also acclaimed for his work in Veep, Chappelle’s Show, Law & Order and several Spike Lee movies. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • Isiah Whitlock Jr., the acclaimed character actor best known for his role as Senator Clay Davis in The Wire, has died at the age of 71.
  • His manager, Brian Liebman, announced his passing on Instagram, stating that Whitlock Jr. died peacefully in New York following a short illness.
  • Whitlock Jr. was widely recognized for his distinctive catchphrase in The Wire and also earned plaudits for his work in Veep, Chappelle’s Show and the Law & Order franchise.
  • He had a prolific collaboration with director Spike Lee, appearing in several of his films, including 25th Hour, BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods.
  • Tributes have been paid by co-stars such as Andre Royo from The Wire and O’Shea Jackson Jr. from Cocaine Bear, highlighting his talent and kind nature.
