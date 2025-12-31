Acclaimed The Wire actor dies at 71 after short illness
- Isiah Whitlock Jr., the acclaimed character actor best known for his role as Senator Clay Davis in The Wire, has died at the age of 71.
- His manager, Brian Liebman, announced his passing on Instagram, stating that Whitlock Jr. died peacefully in New York following a short illness.
- Whitlock Jr. was widely recognized for his distinctive catchphrase in The Wire and also earned plaudits for his work in Veep, Chappelle’s Show and the Law & Order franchise.
- He had a prolific collaboration with director Spike Lee, appearing in several of his films, including 25th Hour, BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods.
- Tributes have been paid by co-stars such as Andre Royo from The Wire and O’Shea Jackson Jr. from Cocaine Bear, highlighting his talent and kind nature.