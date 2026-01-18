The long-running franchise that may never return
- The Indiana Jones film franchise will not be returning to cinemas in the near future, as confirmed by departing Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.
- The most recent film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), was a commercial failure, costing $419m to produce, making it one of the most expensive films ever made; however, it only managed to gross $384m in total.
- Kennedy stated that the 2023 sequel was primarily made because Harrison Ford himself wanted another opportunity to play the character.
- Harrison Ford expressed no regrets about making the film, despite its poor box office performance, stating he was ”still happy” he made it.
- The film introduced time travel to the series and saw Ford's character partnered with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena.