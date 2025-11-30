Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why I’m a Celeb’s Alex Scott has left Australia early

First contestant leaves I'm a Celeb 2025
  • Alex Scott, the football pundit and former Lioness, was the first contestant eliminated from I'm a Celebrity 2025.
  • She departed Australia prematurely, opting to return to the UK immediately to be with her girlfriend, singer Jess Glynne.
  • Scott's early exit was due to Glynne's mother suffering a major stroke and requiring urgent brain surgery shortly before Scott entered the jungle.
  • Jess Glynne was not present at Scott's elimination, explaining that she needed to remain close to home to support her mother.
  • Glynne publicly expressed immense pride in Scott's participation, stating she was “unbelievably proud” despite believing Scott did not receive sufficient airtime.
