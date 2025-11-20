I’m A Celebrity star admits ‘resistance’ to new campmates
- New campmates Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson joined I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! as "chief explorers".
- Their new role grants them authority to delegate chores and distribute "bush explorer badges" which offer various rewards.
- Comedian Ruby Wax predicted a significant shift in the camp's dynamic, while Jack Osbourne expressed ‘resistance’ to their arrival.
- During the "Camp Fright" trial, Kelly Brook and Angryginge (Morgan Burtwistle) successfully won four stars each, but rapper Aitch failed to secure any.
- Burtwistle received the first bravery badge for overcoming his fear of spiders, and other campmates were assigned chores and awarded community badges.