Sixth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity: ‘Mission accomplished’
- Martin Kemp has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2025, following a viewer vote.
- He was the sixth contestant to leave the jungle, having been in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.
- Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced Kemp's departure on Thursday 4 December.
- The final episode of the series is scheduled to air on Sunday 7 December.
- Aitch, Angryginge, and late entrant Tom Read Wilson are currently among the favourites to win the show.