Sixth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity: ‘Mission accomplished’

  • Martin Kemp has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2025, following a viewer vote.
  • He was the sixth contestant to leave the jungle, having been in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.
  • Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced Kemp's departure on Thursday 4 December.
  • The final episode of the series is scheduled to air on Sunday 7 December.
  • Aitch, Angryginge, and late entrant Tom Read Wilson are currently among the favourites to win the show.
