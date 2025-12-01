Vogue Williams hits out at I’m a Celeb campmates for talking behind her back
- Vogue Williams confronted her I'm a Celebrity campmates Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge for talking about her behind her back.
- The incident took place during Sunday's (30 November) episode of the reality show.
- Wax and Ginge were overheard whispering about Williams' fire-starting abilities, with Wax commenting, "She doesn’t know what she’s doing."
- When confronted by Williams, Angry Ginge reportedly muttered that she was "absolutely clueless."
- Williams expressed her disappointment to Wax, stating she "expected more" from her, while telling Ginge his behaviour was "exactly what I expected."