I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams share unusual method she used to conquers her fears

Vogue Williams reveals she was hypnotised before entering I’m A Celeb jungle
  • Vogue Williams, the Irish model, was the third contestant to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity.
  • She revealed on Lorraine that she underwent hypnosis before entering the jungle.
  • The hypnosis was specifically to help her overcome her intense fear of cockroaches.
  • Williams stated she was 'petrified' of cockroaches, a common element in Bushtucker Trials.
  • She believes the hypnosis was effective, even when thousands of cockroaches were poured onto her during trials.
