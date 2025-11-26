I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson stuns campmates with his ‘real voice’
- Tom Read Wilson from I'm A Celebrity surprised his fellow campmates by revealing his 'real voice' during Monday's episode.
- Known for his high-pitched, received pronunciation accent, the Celebs Go Dating receptionist adopted a lower, husky tone.
- The revelation occurred while he was discussing his dating life and playfully flirting with Kelly Brook.
- He told Brook in his deeper voice, 'You fit the bill,' much to the delight of the other campmates.
- Later, in the Bush Telegraph, Wilson maintained the persona, stating that the 'Tom character with all the fancy language' is exhausting.