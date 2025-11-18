Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celeb’s Kelly Brook recalls mortifying farting incident in front of huge star

Kelly Brook reveals mortifying fart mishap with Madonna at Gwyneth Paltrow’s dinner party on I’m a Celeb
  • Kelly Brook revealed on I'm A Celebrity that she was 'mortified' after farting in front of world-famous singer Madonna.
  • The incident took place at a macrobiotic dinner party hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow, which only served plant-based and organic food.
  • Brook explained to fellow campmates Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge that her stomach was rumbling due to being on a diet.
  • She described the flatulence as 'smelliest' and claimed it 'went right up her [Madonna's] nose'.
  • Brook added that Madonna subsequently 'scuttled away' after the event.
