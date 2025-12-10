Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video: I’m A Celeb star reunites with her children after jungle stint

Vogue Williams shares emotional moment she reunites with her three children after I'm A Celebrity stint
  • Television presenter Vogue Williams has returned to the UK following her stint on I'm A Celebrity in Australia.
  • The 40-year-old was greeted at the airport by her husband, Spencer Matthews, on Tuesday, 9 December.
  • Williams shared an emotional video on Instagram documenting her reunion with her three children.
  • She surprised her seven-year-old son, Theo, with a kiss after he was told to close his eyes, leading to an excited reaction.
  • Williams was also reunited with her five-year-old daughter, Gigi, and three-year-old son, Otto.
