Video: I’m A Celeb star reunites with her children after jungle stint
- Television presenter Vogue Williams has returned to the UK following her stint on I'm A Celebrity in Australia.
- The 40-year-old was greeted at the airport by her husband, Spencer Matthews, on Tuesday, 9 December.
- Williams shared an emotional video on Instagram documenting her reunion with her three children.
- She surprised her seven-year-old son, Theo, with a kiss after he was told to close his eyes, leading to an excited reaction.
- Williams was also reunited with her five-year-old daughter, Gigi, and three-year-old son, Otto.