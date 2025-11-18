The disgusting foods Ruby Wax and Angryginge ate during first I’m a Celeb Bushtucker trial
- Comedian Ruby Wax and social media personality Angryginge successfully completed ‘The Divey’ bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- The pair consumed a variety of jungle foods, including cockroaches, mealworms, a crocodile's anus and a bull's penis, each worth a star and a meal for camp.
- Angryginge struggled significantly with several dishes, particularly the crocodile's anus, while Ruby Wax ate the tip of a bull's penis to secure the final star.
- In a separate challenge, model Kelly Brook and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp won chocolate for the camp by correctly answering a question in the ‘Dingo Balls’ task.
- TV personality Jack Osbourne shared an emotional conversation with EastEnders actress Lisa Riley about the recent death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne, expressing his ongoing grief.