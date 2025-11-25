Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Unexpected visitor halts Ant and Dec’s I’m a Celeb livestream

I'm A Celeb's Ant screams in horror as spider crawls on him mid live stream
  • Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity livestream was brought to a halt by an unexpected visitor.
  • The incident occurred during their nightly Instagram live on a Saturday, where they debrief on the show and answer fan questions.
  • A spider made a surprise appearance on Ant McPartlin's shirt, causing him to jump back in fear.
  • McPartlin screamed "Spider!" and attempted to shoo the creature away from himself.
  • Declan Donnelly was seen laughing at his co-host's reaction to the arachnid.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in