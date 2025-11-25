Unexpected visitor halts Ant and Dec’s I’m a Celeb livestream
- Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity livestream was brought to a halt by an unexpected visitor.
- The incident occurred during their nightly Instagram live on a Saturday, where they debrief on the show and answer fan questions.
- A spider made a surprise appearance on Ant McPartlin's shirt, causing him to jump back in fear.
- McPartlin screamed "Spider!" and attempted to shoo the creature away from himself.
- Declan Donnelly was seen laughing at his co-host's reaction to the arachnid.