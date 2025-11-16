Full line up of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 revealed
- ITV has confirmed the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025, with 10 celebrities set to enter the jungle on Sunday night.
- The cast includes soap actors Martin Kemp (EastEnders), Lisa Riley (Emmerdale), and Shona McGarty (EastEnders), alongside broadcaster Ruby Wax.
- Former Lioness Alex Scott, model and radio DJ Kelly Brook, and reality TV veteran Jack Osbourne are also among the contestants.
- The line-up is completed by Brit Award-winning rapper Aitch, comedian Eddie Kadi, and social media influencer Angry Ginge.
- Contestants shared diverse motivations for joining, from seeking adventure and personal challenges to dispelling stereotypes and celebrating life milestones.