Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ian McKellen says process for new BBC role was ‘not easy’

Sir Ian McKellen, playing English artist LS Lowry in a BBC documentary Arts Arena film 'LS Lowry: The Unheard Tapes'
Sir Ian McKellen, playing English artist LS Lowry in a BBC documentary Arts Arena film 'LS Lowry: The Unheard Tapes' (BBC/Wall to Wall Media/Connor Harris/PA Wire)
  • Sir Ian McKellen, 86, described the "challenging" experience of lip-syncing the voice of acclaimed English artist LS Lowry for a new immersive BBC documentary.
  • The veteran actor will "add the body and the face" to Lowry's voice in the film, LS Lowry: The Unheard Tapes, synchronising his performance with previously unheard recordings of the artist.
  • McKellen admitted the process was "not easy," stating, "I’m surprised to discover the most challenging aspect of lip syncing is making your mouth fit the recorded words."
  • He was drawn to the project by his interest in Lowry and the prospect of acquiring "a new ability" late in his career, also noting Lowry's unusual speech patterns in the tapes.
  • The one-hour Arena documentary, which also explores the industrial landscapes of Salford and Greater Manchester, is scheduled to air on BBC Two and iPlayer at 9pm on 25 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in