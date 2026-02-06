Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paddington star praises Guy Ritchie’s multitasking skills as director

Hugh Bonneville warns about ‘indefensible’ situation in Gaza on Downton Abbey red carpet
  • Hugh Bonneville praised director Guy Ritchie's unique multi-tasking ability on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show, noting his simultaneous directing and carving ham for his dog.
  • Bonneville playfully avoided confirming his involvement in Ritchie's Netflix crime drama, The Gentlemen, stating he "can’t possibly talk" about it.
  • The actor also reflected on the unexpected success of Downton Abbey and suggested he is too old to return for another Paddington film, unless his character is in a bath chair.
  • Riz Ahmed, also a guest on the Jonathan Ross Show, discussed working with Tom Cruise on his new film, Digger, describing Cruise as a "force of nature".
  • Ahmed also spoke about his contemporary London-set adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, aiming to make the classic story more accessible and relevant to a wider audience.
