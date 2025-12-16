Home Alone fans rejoice after restoration decision is made
- The iconic Home Alone house in Winnetka, Illinois, is currently undergoing a renovation to restore its original warm and colourful interior.
- The property, which featured in the 1990 film and its 1992 sequel, was purchased in January for $5.25m.
- The new owners aim to reverse a 2018 ultra-modern renovation that sparked backlash from fans of the beloved Christmas movie.
- Project manager Scott Price stated the vision is to "bring back the warmth and just the love from the movie" to recreate the original family aesthetic.
- The five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, originally built in 1921, continues to attract hundreds of visitors daily due to its cinematic fame.