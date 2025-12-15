Home Alone could have been a lot different if these top stars had accepted roles
- Original casting memos for the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone have revealed that several prominent actors were considered for key roles before the final cast was selected.
- The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures showcased these historical documents, preserved in the Margaret Herrick Library, in a recent TikTok video.
- Susan Sarandon, Kirstie Alley, Blythe Danner, Candice Bergen, and Joanna Cassidy were all in contention for the role of Kevin's mother, Kate, which ultimately went to Catherine O’Hara.
- Screen legend Jimmy Stewart was considered for the part of the reclusive neighbour Marley, a role eventually played by Robert Blossom.
- For the iconic burglars, Harry and Marv, Tim Curry and Dan Stern were initially suggested, while Joe Pesci, who ultimately played Harry, was reportedly reluctant to audition at first.