Hilary Duff announces first world tour in nearly two decades
- Hilary Duff is returning to the world stage, announcing presale dates for US, UK, Mexico, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
- When teasing the Lucky Me tour, Duff released a video of her pulling iconic outfits out of a closet from her Lizzie McGuire days, including The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and referencing her song “So Yesterday.”
- Tickets for her concerts go on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., with the presale beginning Wednesday, February 18.
- Duff will perform at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum as well as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.
- Her sixth album “Luck… Or Something” will be released February 20.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks