TV presenter addresses romance rumours with friend of 25 years
- Helen Skelton has addressed recent speculation regarding a romantic relationship with her Morning Live co-host, Gethin Jones.
- Skelton clarified that she and Jones, along with fellow presenter Michelle Acklerley, have been close friends for 25 years.
- She stated that they are 'such good mates' that they often forget they are on live television.
- Skelton, who separated from her husband Richie Myler in 2022, emphasised that her children's happiness is her ultimate priority.
- She also reflected on her life after the separation, including her decision to compete on 'Strictly Come Dancing' and her subsequent departure from her Radio 5 Live slot to spend more time with her children.