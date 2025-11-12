Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscar winner expresses profound excitement for new school curriculum

Helen Mirren presents tribute to Queen Elizabeth at Baftas
  • Dame Helen Mirren has expressed profound excitement for a new Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) curriculum designed to revolutionise the teaching of Shakespeare in UK secondary schools.
  • The Oscar-winning actress, alongside Sir Ian McKellen, lauded the initiative, with Mirren stating that 13-16 year olds are at the perfect age to engage with Shakespeare.
  • Sir Ian McKellen, initially believing Shakespeare did not belong in the classroom, changed his mind after reviewing the curriculum, acknowledging its role in simplifying teaching for educators.
  • The free RSC curriculum is described as the first teaching and learning platform of its kind, transforming 10 of Shakespeare’s most studied plays into a 24-part creative learning experience.
  • Developed with a £1.06 million grant, the programme will launch with Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet, with the RSC aiming for 80% of UK secondary schools to use it by 2029/2030.
