Oscar winner expresses profound excitement for new school curriculum
- Dame Helen Mirren has expressed profound excitement for a new Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) curriculum designed to revolutionise the teaching of Shakespeare in UK secondary schools.
- The Oscar-winning actress, alongside Sir Ian McKellen, lauded the initiative, with Mirren stating that 13-16 year olds are at the perfect age to engage with Shakespeare.
- Sir Ian McKellen, initially believing Shakespeare did not belong in the classroom, changed his mind after reviewing the curriculum, acknowledging its role in simplifying teaching for educators.
- The free RSC curriculum is described as the first teaching and learning platform of its kind, transforming 10 of Shakespeare’s most studied plays into a 24-part creative learning experience.
- Developed with a £1.06 million grant, the programme will launch with Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet, with the RSC aiming for 80% of UK secondary schools to use it by 2029/2030.