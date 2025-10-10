Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Producer explains Have I Got News For You’s Euan Blair mistake

Ian Hislop names best and worst Have I Got News For You guest
  • A false claim was broadcast on the BBC panel show Have I Got News For You concerning Euan Blair, son of Tony Blair.
  • Presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell incorrectly stated that Mr Blair's company, Multiverse, had secured a government contract for new ID cards.
  • Jimmy Mulville, founder of Hat Trick Productions, explained the error stemmed from “digital native” producers relying on an unverified X social media post.
  • Mulville admitted producers failed to verify the story elsewhere and added that crew members “felt terrible about this” error.
  • The BBC apologised for the mistake, removed and re-edited the episode on iPlayer, and a new rule was implemented to prevent reliance on unverified social media stories.
