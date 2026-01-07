Harvey Weinstein’s control of Hollywood compared to a ‘mafia boss’
- Actor and activist Rose McGowan has branded disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein a "mafia boss", describing the immense fear and control he allegedly wielded in Hollywood.
- McGowan, one of the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, stated that powerful men would physically shake in his presence, highlighting his perceived influence.
- She recounted her own alleged assault by Weinstein during the Sundance Film Festival, detailing how she was led to a room and froze during the incident.
- McGowan first accused Weinstein of rape in 2017 and later detailed the alleged 1997 encounter in her 2018 autobiography, Brave.
- Weinstein was sentenced in 2023 to 16 years in prison in California for rape and sexual assault, adding to a 23-year sentence from a 2020 conviction in New York, though he consistently denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.