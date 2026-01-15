Harry Styles teases fans with mysterious voice note as singer hints at comeback
- Harry Styles has hinted at new music, following his last album Harry's House released in 2022.
- Clues have appeared globally, including posters and billboards bearing the message 'we belong together'.
- The singer sent a cryptic voice note singing 'we belong together' to fans in a WhatsApp group called 'HSHQ'.
- Speculation about his return began on 27 December with an eight-minute YouTube video titled 'Forever, Forever'.
- This video showcased fans attending his final Love On Tour performance in July 2023.