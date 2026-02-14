Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Styles shares his ‘pure freedom’ experience which influenced new music

Harry Styles Grammys acceptance speech bleeped
  • Harry Styles has opened up about his intense level of fame and the personal changes he made, including taking a break after his 2023 world tour.
  • He spent summer 2024 in Italy, where he experienced simple pleasures like sitting alone in a café, something he realised he had rarely done before.
  • Styles described this period as a “big, important, transitional moment” that allowed him to find “pure freedom” and influenced his new music.
  • He also mentioned deleting Instagram from his phone as another 'small' change that has helped him manage his public profile.
  • The singer recently announced his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, featuring 12 songs, and a global “Together, Together” tour starting in May.
